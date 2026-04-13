PANVIS STAR: Revolutionizing Neurointervention with Advanced Robotics

In a significant advancement for neurointervention, the PANVIS STAR system, developed by Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Biomedical Robot Co., Ltd. (abrobo), is bringing precision and remote capabilities to the field. This state-of-the-art robotic system offers an extensive range of technological innovations aimed at overcoming the challenges of traditional mechanical thrombectomy.

With its advanced intuitive control systems, including the world's first fingertip intuitive control system (PANVIS COF), PANVIS STAR reduces learning curves and empowers a diverse array of physicians to conduct intricate neurointerventions. Its haptic feedback mechanism provides operators with precise force detection, enhancing stability and precision in even the most challenging procedures.

PANVIS STAR not only enhances the traditional surgical approach but also opens new avenues for remote operations, as demonstrated in the world's first remote neurointervention live demonstration at the 2024 Oriental Congress of Neurovascular Diseases. This breakthrough is a key step towards equitable healthcare access, as it allows for life-saving interventions to be performed remotely across long distances using 5G technology.