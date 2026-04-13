Chambal Sand Mining Scandal: Supreme Court's Stinging Rebuke

The Supreme Court has issued a damning indictment of the Madhya Pradesh government, branding the illegal sand mining activities in the region as a 'shocking affair' and a significant failure on the part of state authorities. The mining activities recently resulted in the tragic death of a forest guard and threatened the structural integrity of the Chambal bridge.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, leading the bench, condemned the state for either failing to control such illegal practices or potentially being complicit with them. They highlighted revealing photographs of the bridge's foundation pillars being dug, questioning the government's presence and accountability while illegal activities flourish under its nose.

Echoing grave concerns for the endangered wildlife in the National Chambal Sanctuary, the court recommended measures like installing high-resolution CCTV cameras and using GPS-tracked machinery to curb the illicit excavations. As the hearing continues, calls for independent investigations into related deaths have intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)