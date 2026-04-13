Odisha's Landmark Cadre Act: Transforming Higher Education

The Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2026, took effect statewide on Monday after Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati endorsed the legislation. This initiative seeks to expedite filling vacancies in public universities, according to Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The Act, emerging from extensive Assembly discussions on March 31, marks a pivotal step in ensuring proper representation for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in higher education. Minister Suraj highlighted the new law as a transformative leap for Odisha's educational landscape.

Under the Act, each university is treated as a single unit for faculty recruitment reservations, moving away from the previous department-wise system. This adjustment applies to Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors. Additionally, recent Vice-chancellor appointments across 14 universities aim to fortify the academic sector.