Left Menu

Odisha's Landmark Cadre Act: Transforming Higher Education

The Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2026, now active, aims to fill academic vacancies, ensure ST, SC, and SEBC representation, and shift reservation systems across higher education. The Act deviates from department-wise reservations, treating universities as single units for recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:00 IST
Odisha's Landmark Cadre Act: Transforming Higher Education
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha State Public Universities (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2026, took effect statewide on Monday after Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati endorsed the legislation. This initiative seeks to expedite filling vacancies in public universities, according to Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The Act, emerging from extensive Assembly discussions on March 31, marks a pivotal step in ensuring proper representation for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes in higher education. Minister Suraj highlighted the new law as a transformative leap for Odisha's educational landscape.

Under the Act, each university is treated as a single unit for faculty recruitment reservations, moving away from the previous department-wise system. This adjustment applies to Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors. Additionally, recent Vice-chancellor appointments across 14 universities aim to fortify the academic sector.

TRENDING

1
Zojila Tunnel: Paving the Way for Ladakh's Economic and Cultural Revival

Zojila Tunnel: Paving the Way for Ladakh's Economic and Cultural Revival

 India
2
Currency Shifts Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Hungarian Political Upset

Currency Shifts Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Hungarian Political Upset

 Global
3
Blaze in Nirvana: Quick Action Averts Tragedy

Blaze in Nirvana: Quick Action Averts Tragedy

 India
4
World Cup Clash: Brazil and Morocco Headline Group C Excitement

World Cup Clash: Brazil and Morocco Headline Group C Excitement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026