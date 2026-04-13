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Transforming Job Markets: Digital Partnerships for Greater Opportunities

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has partnered with Porter and Gigin Technologies to enhance job placement through the National Career Service portal. Porter aims to create 30 lakh logistical jobs by 2030, while Gigin focuses on generating 2–3 lakh verified jobs annually, bolstering digital employment matching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:00 IST
Transforming Job Markets: Digital Partnerships for Greater Opportunities
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On Monday, the Ministry of Labour & Employment forged a significant alliance with Porter and Gigin Technologies to boost job opportunities through the National Career Service (NCS) portal. The partnerships aim at expanding digital job matching to create more employment pathways.

Porter, a tech-oriented logistics giant, targets the creation of over 30 lakh job opportunities by 2030, emphasizing large-scale logistics and driving roles. Concurrently, Gigin Technologies is set to generate 2–3 lakh verified job opportunities annually. These efforts aim to engage more than 1.5 lakh employers through NCS.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the NCS platform for evolving into a comprehensive job-seeking tool, with over 7 lakh active vacancies and nearly 59 lakh registered establishments. He emphasized the need for skill development partnerships and short-duration training courses to bridge skill gaps, thereby increasing youth employability.

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