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Middle East Conflict Sparks Fluoride Shortage in US Water Supply

Recent conflicts in the Middle East have disrupted fluorosilicic acid exports, crucial for US water fluoridation. The shortage affects some utilities, like WSSC Water in Maryland, reducing fluoride levels. Experts advise people to maintain oral hygiene as the shortage might persist, impacting communities' dental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:20 IST
Middle East Conflict Sparks Fluoride Shortage in US Water Supply
  • Country:
  • Iran

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has extended its reach beyond geopolitical borders, affecting the United States' domestic water supply chain. Several US water utilities are experiencing a shortage of fluorosilicic acid, a critical component for water fluoridation, due to disrupted exports from Israel, a leading producer of the chemical.

This disruption has resulted in utilities like WSSC Water in Maryland lowering fluoride levels in their water supply, although experts reassure the public that drinking water remains safe. The shortage impacts thousands but is currently limited to few utilities, although concerns grow over potential escalation.

Professionals from the American Dental Association recommend maintaining oral health practices with fluoride toothpaste and regular dental visits as the shortage could affect communities' dental health. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights water fluoridation's significant role in reducing tooth decay, urging continued public support amid ongoing misinformation and state bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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