Left Menu

Revolutionizing Primary Healthcare: India's New Digital Tool for CHOs

The Union Health Ministry has launched a new mobile application to enhance primary healthcare and digital health services. Developed by the ICMR, this tool aids community health officers with clinical decision-making, patient assessment, electronic health records, and more, providing essential support at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:52 IST
Revolutionizing Primary Healthcare: India's New Digital Tool for CHOs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has taken a major leap in improving primary healthcare delivery with the launch of a mobile app aimed at supporting community health officers (CHOs). Developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the app is designed to streamline clinical workflows and decision-making processes at Sub-Centre Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (SC-AAMs).

The application aligns with comprehensive primary healthcare service packages, providing practical guidance on patient assessment and management. It includes a color-coded system to assist CHOs in deciding when to refer patients to higher-level care, ensuring both emergency and non-emergency cases are efficiently managed.

Key features of the app include patient registration, electronic health records, and teleconsultation support. Dr. V K Paul of Niti Aayog emphasized the role of primary healthcare in India's universal health coverage and the importance of continuous improvement and feedback integration to enhance the application further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

 Global
2
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

 India
3
BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech Earnings

BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech E...

 Global
4
Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026