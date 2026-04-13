Revolutionizing Primary Healthcare: India's New Digital Tool for CHOs

The Union Health Ministry has taken a major leap in improving primary healthcare delivery with the launch of a mobile app aimed at supporting community health officers (CHOs). Developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the app is designed to streamline clinical workflows and decision-making processes at Sub-Centre Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (SC-AAMs).

The application aligns with comprehensive primary healthcare service packages, providing practical guidance on patient assessment and management. It includes a color-coded system to assist CHOs in deciding when to refer patients to higher-level care, ensuring both emergency and non-emergency cases are efficiently managed.

Key features of the app include patient registration, electronic health records, and teleconsultation support. Dr. V K Paul of Niti Aayog emphasized the role of primary healthcare in India's universal health coverage and the importance of continuous improvement and feedback integration to enhance the application further.

(With inputs from agencies.)