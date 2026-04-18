Trump's New Initiative: Easing Restrictions on Ibogaine for PTSD Treatment

President Donald Trump is anticipated to issue an order that will reassess the federal restrictions on ibogaine, a psychedelic drug known internationally for its potential in treating PTSD.

Currently classified as a Schedule I substance in the U.S., ibogaine is widely studied for its potential medical applications in mental health. Despite facing stringent controls domestically, it is legally used in countries like Mexico to treat conditions such as PTSD, often attracting U.S. veterans.

The anticipated executive order could ease current restrictions, making ibogaine more accessible for research and potential therapeutic use. The move is supported by various advocacy groups, including those led by Trump's former Energy Secretary, Rick Perry.

(With inputs from agencies.)