Home-Based Aged Care: Inquisition into Assessment Algorithms

The Commonwealth Ombudsman has launched an investigation into how Australians are assessed for home-based aged-care funding, with critics labeling the current system flawed. The inquiry highlights concerns that the Support at Home program's system may inaccurately allocate care levels, causing difficulty for older individuals requiring proper support.

Introduced in 2025, the Support at Home program evaluates applicants through the Integrated Assessment Tool. This digital tool gauges physical, cognitive, and psychosocial support needs, along with urgency and required assistance levels. Critics express dissatisfaction over the evaluation process's lack of transparency and potential underestimation of funding needs.

Advocates suggest implementing human oversight where necessary and refining the algorithm based on system-wide data. Increased appeals regarding funding decisions demonstrate the need for change, echoing sentiments from affected seniors and designers like Lynda Henderson, who express frustration over the prescriptive use of algorithms.

(With inputs from agencies.)