Left Menu

Triumphant Steps in NCD Control: A Health Initiative Gets Acclaim in Tripura

The STAR NCD research initiative in Tripura has been praised by health experts for its campaigns aimed at early detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases. Conducted by government medical agencies, it successfully screened and identified a significant number of diabetes and hypertension patients, impacting healthcare services in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:09 IST
Triumphant Steps in NCD Control: A Health Initiative Gets Acclaim in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The STAR NCD research initiative in Tripura has earned acclaim from health experts for its efforts in tackling non-communicable diseases. The campaign, titled Chief Minister's Niramay Arogya Abhiyan, ran its first phase in January, screening residents for diabetes, hypertension, and various cancers.

Helmed by the Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Kiran Gitte, the initiative involved extensive screening, detecting over 70,000 individuals with hypertension and 35,000 with diabetes. Additionally, nearly 74,000 women were screened for breast, cervical, and oral cancers, showcasing substantial advancements in public health.

Collaborating with national and state health institutions, the project sought to bolster healthcare services and bridge existing gaps. It provided free medications and reported considerable progress in NCD treatments, enhancing the effectiveness of Tripura's health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Court Acquits Woman in Child Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India
2
El Nino Looms: China's Climate Forecasts Raise Concerns

El Nino Looms: China's Climate Forecasts Raise Concerns

 China
3
AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP because of 'corruption', alleges Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kaniyakumari.

AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP because of 'corruption', alleges Cong...

 India
4
Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

Returning to Ruins: Hong Kong Fire Victims Face Emotional Reckoning

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026