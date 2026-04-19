Triumphant Steps in NCD Control: A Health Initiative Gets Acclaim in Tripura

The STAR NCD research initiative in Tripura has earned acclaim from health experts for its efforts in tackling non-communicable diseases. The campaign, titled Chief Minister's Niramay Arogya Abhiyan, ran its first phase in January, screening residents for diabetes, hypertension, and various cancers.

Helmed by the Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Kiran Gitte, the initiative involved extensive screening, detecting over 70,000 individuals with hypertension and 35,000 with diabetes. Additionally, nearly 74,000 women were screened for breast, cervical, and oral cancers, showcasing substantial advancements in public health.

Collaborating with national and state health institutions, the project sought to bolster healthcare services and bridge existing gaps. It provided free medications and reported considerable progress in NCD treatments, enhancing the effectiveness of Tripura's health infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)