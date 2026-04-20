Rusan Pharma Achieves Global GMP Milestone with PMDA Approval
Rusan Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company, reached a global regulatory milestone by securing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approvals from Japan's PMDA. This approval represents the quality and compliance of their facilities in Ankleshwar and Dehradun, enhancing Rusan's standing as a trusted pharmaceutical partner globally.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, April 20, 2026: Rusan Pharma, a frontrunner in pharmaceutical innovation, has secured a significant regulatory milestone by obtaining Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approvals from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).
The approvals, granted to its facilities in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and Dehradun, Uttarakhand, are—according to Dr. Kunal Saxena, Managing Director of Rusan Pharma—a testament to the company's consistent delivery of world-class quality and compliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
This milestone enables Rusan Pharma to expand its reach in highly regulated markets, thereby reinforcing its status as a global pharmaceutical leader, dedicated to superior manufacturing, quality systems, and healthcare delivery partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rusan Pharma
- GMP approval
- PMDA
- JAPAN
- pharmaceutical
- manufacturing
- quality
- global regulatory
- API
- FDF
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