Rusan Pharma Achieves Global GMP Milestone with PMDA Approval

Mumbai, April 20, 2026: Rusan Pharma, a frontrunner in pharmaceutical innovation, has secured a significant regulatory milestone by obtaining Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approvals from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

The approvals, granted to its facilities in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and Dehradun, Uttarakhand, are—according to Dr. Kunal Saxena, Managing Director of Rusan Pharma—a testament to the company's consistent delivery of world-class quality and compliance in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

This milestone enables Rusan Pharma to expand its reach in highly regulated markets, thereby reinforcing its status as a global pharmaceutical leader, dedicated to superior manufacturing, quality systems, and healthcare delivery partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)