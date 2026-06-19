Bank of Japan Governor Ueda discharged from hospital

Bank ​of Japan Governor Kazuo ‌Ueda was discharged from hospital on Friday, the central bank said.

Ueda ‌will come into the ‌office to work from Tuesday and continue treatment for about ⁠two ​weeks, ⁠the BOJ said in a statement. The ⁠74-year-old governor had been in ​hospital for about two weeks getting ⁠treatment for an infected ⁠liver ​cyst. He missed the BOJ's policy meeting on ⁠Tuesday, when the central bank raised ⁠interest ⁠rates to a 31-year high.