Japan And Tunisia Will Meet On Saturday In The

Japan and ​Tunisia will meet ​on Saturday in ‌the 1,000th ​soccer World Cup match, FIFA said, with the Group F game ‌at Monterrey Stadium serving as each side's second fixture at the expanded 48-team tournament. Japan drew 2-2 with the ‌Netherlands in their opener in Dallas, while Tunisia lost ‌5-1 to Sweden, also in Monterrey, ahead of the milestone meeting.

• A record 209 teams began qualifying for this tournament, ⁠compared ​with 13 ⁠entrants at the first World Cup in 1930. • Africa and Asia ⁠received a combined 17 direct qualifying slots plus two ​playoff places.

• FIFA granted Oceania a direct World Cup ⁠berth for the first time. • The FIFA Forward programme has ⁠channelled ​more than $5 billion into domestic and regional football development since its 2016 launch.

• Tunisia are competing ⁠in their third consecutive World Cup. • "Being able to take part ⁠in ⁠the 1,000th World Cup match is truly symbolic," said Tunisia midfielder and captain Ellyes ‌Skhiri.