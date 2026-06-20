Soccer-Japan v Tunisia marks 1,000th World Cup match, FIFA says

Japan and Tunisia will meet in the 1,000th World Cup match on Saturday, with each side seeking to bounce back from their respective opening losses in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Reuters | Japan And Tunisia Will Meet On Saturday In The | Updated: 20-06-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 01:24 IST
Soccer-Japan v Tunisia marks 1,000th World Cup match, FIFA says
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Japan and ​Tunisia will meet ​on Saturday in ‌the 1,000th ​soccer World Cup match, FIFA said, with the Group F game ‌at Monterrey Stadium serving as each side's second fixture at the expanded 48-team tournament. Japan drew 2-2 with the ‌Netherlands in their opener in Dallas, while Tunisia lost ‌5-1 to Sweden, also in Monterrey, ahead of the milestone meeting.

• A record 209 teams began qualifying for this tournament, ⁠compared ​with 13 ⁠entrants at the first World Cup in 1930. • Africa and Asia ⁠received a combined 17 direct qualifying slots plus two ​playoff places.

• FIFA granted Oceania a direct World Cup ⁠berth for the first time. • The FIFA Forward programme has ⁠channelled ​more than $5 billion into domestic and regional football development since its 2016 launch.

• Tunisia are competing ⁠in their third consecutive World Cup. • "Being able to take part ⁠in ⁠the 1,000th World Cup match is truly symbolic," said Tunisia midfielder and captain Ellyes ‌Skhiri.

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