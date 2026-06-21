Soccer-A-League champion Corica named Yokohama manager

Steve Corica was confirmed as ​the new manager of ​Yokohama F Marinos on ‌Sunday, following ​his departure from Auckland FC this week. The 53-year-old joins the five-time J1 League champions ‌after a title-winning season with Auckland, leading them to the A-League championship in only their second season and becoming the first New ‌Zealand team to win the Grand Final in the competition's ‌20-year history.

He replaces Hideo Oshima, who took charge in June last year but was dismissed this month after the club finished seventh in Group A of ⁠the ​J1 League. The ⁠Australian is no stranger to Japanese soccer, having played for Sanfrecce Hiroshima back ⁠in 2000-2001, making 50 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

"I am incredibly proud ​and honoured to be returning to Japan. My first experience ⁠here was as a player, and now to come back as manager of ⁠such ​a fantastic football club is a privilege that means a great deal to me," he said in a statement. "I have ⁠come here with a clear ambition – to win trophies, restore a ⁠winning mentality ⁠and re-establish the culture and standards that have made this club one of the most successful in ‌Japan."