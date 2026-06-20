Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has seen 933 confirmed cases and 245 deaths, with 80 patients recovering and being discharged from treatment centres.

Reuters | The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Risen To | Updated: 20-06-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 03:22 IST
Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

​The ‌number of ​confirmed Ebola cases in ‌Democratic Republic of Congo has risen ‌to 933, including 245 ‌deaths, the country's health minister said ⁠on Friday.

Speaking ​to ⁠reporters in Ituri province, ⁠where the first cases ​of the ongoing ⁠outbreak were reported, Samuel ⁠Roger ​Kamba said 80 recovered patients ⁠had been discharged ⁠from ⁠Ebola treatment centres.

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