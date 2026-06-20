Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths

The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Risen To

​The ‌number of ​confirmed Ebola cases in ‌Democratic Republic of Congo has risen ‌to 933, including 245 ‌deaths, the country's health minister said ⁠on Friday.

Speaking ​to ⁠reporters in Ituri province, ⁠where the first cases ​of the ongoing ⁠outbreak were reported, Samuel ⁠Roger ​Kamba said 80 recovered patients ⁠had been discharged ⁠from ⁠Ebola treatment centres.