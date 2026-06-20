Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including 245 deaths
The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has seen 933 confirmed cases and 245 deaths, with 80 patients recovering and being discharged from treatment centres.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 933, including 245 deaths, the country's health minister said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters in Ituri province, where the first cases of the ongoing outbreak were reported, Samuel Roger Kamba said 80 recovered patients had been discharged from Ebola treatment centres.