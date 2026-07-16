Canterbury Mental Health Response Team Shows Early Success

A new mental health co-response team in Canterbury is already making a positive impact, with dozens of people receiving specialist support during mental health emergencies instead of relying solely on a traditional police response. The early results are strengthening confidence in a model designed to provide more compassionate care during times of crisis.

New service combines mental health experts and police

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said 35 people had received assistance through the Canterbury co-response team since it began operating at the end of May. The service pairs mental health professionals with Police officers to respond to 111 calls involving people experiencing mental distress, ensuring those in crisis receive care from specialists alongside emergency responders.

The team began operating on 25 May after Canterbury was selected as one of the first regions to receive the service because of its higher demand for mental health support. It currently operates for 10 hours a day from Tuesday to Friday, providing dedicated assistance during periods when mental health-related emergency calls are more common.

Early outcomes highlight better support for people in crisis

Initial feedback from health services and Police suggests the co-response approach is already improving outcomes for patients. Specialist Mental Health Services reported that the team's involvement had a positive effect during an inpatient admission, while Police said the additional expertise has helped some people avoid being taken to hospital emergency departments.

The model is intended to recognise that while Police play an essential role in protecting public safety, mental health professionals are better equipped to assess and support people experiencing psychological distress. The Government says this approach offers a more appropriate response for individuals and their families during difficult situations.

Government plans stronger crisis care across New Zealand

The Canterbury service builds on findings from an earlier evaluation of the Wellington co-response model, which showed fewer people required emergency department visits or police station attendance, reduced use of powers under the Mental Health Act, and greater access to ongoing support after the initial crisis.

The Government says the initiative also responds to concerns raised by people with lived experience of mental illness, many of whom reported that a traditional police-only response increased their distress during emergencies. By expanding co-response teams, ministers hope to create a crisis response system that delivers safer, more supportive and person-centred care for New Zealanders experiencing mental health challenges.