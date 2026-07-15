NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

New Zealand has taken a major step in the way it manages game animals by officially designating the prized sika deer population in the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks as the North Island's first Herd of Special Interest (HOSI). The decision gives hunters, conservation groups and government agencies a shared framework to protect the herd while also supporting native forests and wildlife.

Hunter-led management takes centre stage

Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager announced the designation in Taupō alongside the Central North Island Sika Foundation, which will work with the Game Animal Council to help oversee the herd's day-to-day management. The Department of Conservation (DOC), iwi and hapū, along with other partners, will also play important roles in the process.

Meager said the new status reflects confidence in hunter-led conservation and creates a practical way to balance hunting opportunities with environmental protection. He said responsible herd management allows hunters to continue harvesting healthy animals for food while making sure native ecosystems receive stronger protection. The minister also praised the Sika Foundation for its commitment to maintaining both the health of the deer population and the forests where the animals live.

Forest health remains a key priority

The Herd Management Plan sets clear limits on how the herd will be managed and does not encourage an increase in deer numbers. Instead, it focuses on reducing browsing pressure on young native trees so forests can regenerate more effectively, especially in areas that support valuable biodiversity.

DOC will continue monitoring the herd and the surrounding environment, while a formal review of the management plan will take place at least once every five years. Those reviews are intended to measure the effectiveness of the programme and provide accountability as conditions change over time.

The department will also continue managing every other aspect of public conservation land within the designated area, while the minister retains the authority to amend or remove the designation or any delegated management responsibilities if necessary.

Hunters see little change to access rules

For hunters, the designation will not alter existing access arrangements. The current permit system will remain in place, although the new Herd of Special Interest area will now appear when people apply for hunting permits, making it easier to identify the designated management zone.

The designation follows the completion of the required statutory process, which included public submissions, discussions with iwi and hapū, and advice from government agencies and stakeholder organisations. Meager thanked everyone involved in the consultation process, describing the outcome as a balanced decision that recognises the cultural and recreational value of game animal hunting while keeping environmental safeguards firmly in place.

The announcement also marks the first use of legislation introduced in 2013 to establish Herds of Special Interest. The government says the move fulfils a commitment made during the 2023 general election to designate the country's first special herds during the current parliamentary term.

The new management model is expected to provide greater certainty for hunters while supporting healthier forests through carefully controlled deer populations, creating a partnership where conservation and recreation work side by side.