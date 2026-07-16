South Korea and US: Navigating the Trade-Security Nexus

South Korea's National Security Council held a meeting with economic and diplomatic officials to discuss trade and security issues with the US. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac emphasized the importance of inter-departmental cooperation amidst rising external uncertainties. The meeting followed the return of South Korea's ambassador from the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 13:06 IST
South Korea and US: Navigating the Trade-Security Nexus
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's National Security Council held a significant meeting on Thursday, engaging economic and diplomatic officials to address crucial trade and security topics with the United States, as confirmed by the presidential office.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac stressed the necessity for government ministries to collaborate closely in order to tackle increasing external uncertainties. He emphasized the growing intertwining of trade and security concerns in the nation's dealings with Washington.

This assembly occurred shortly after South Korea's ambassador to the US returned to Seoul, per the foreign ministry's directive. Local media indicated that the ambassador was expected to update Wi and other top presidential officials on trade and diplomatic tensions, particularly regarding e-commerce powerhouse Coupang and other bilateral issues.

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