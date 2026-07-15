FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Digital technology is emerging as one of the strongest tools for improving Africa's agricultural future, with experts calling for faster adoption of digital seed systems that can help farmers access certified, climate-resilient seeds and improve food production across the continent. The message came during a high-level webinar organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Office for Africa, where policymakers, researchers, financial institutions, development partners and seed industry experts discussed how technology can reshape seed systems and strengthen food security.

Held under the theme "Leveraging Digital Solutions for Strengthening the Seed Systems in Africa," the virtual event examined how digital platforms can modernise seed certification, improve traceability, strengthen quality assurance and support better decision-making throughout the seed value chain. The discussions formed part of FAO's EmergenSys project, which is being implemented in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and South Sudan, while also contributing to preparations for the digitalisation agenda of the Africa Food Systems Forum 2026.

According to FAO, improving access to quality seed remains one of the most effective ways to increase agricultural productivity. Certified seed, when combined with sound farming practices, can increase crop yields by as much as 30 per cent, making stronger seed systems essential for improving livelihoods and building resilience against climate change.

Experts call for connected digital ecosystems across the continent

Opening the webinar, Priya Gujadhur, Senior Regional Resilience Officer at FAO's Regional Office for Africa, said digitalisation should be viewed as more than the introduction of new technologies. She explained that the real objective is to create seed systems that are more transparent, efficient and accessible while ensuring farmers benefit directly from innovation.

Delivering the keynote address, Meshack Malo, FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Africa, described quality seed as the foundation of agricultural transformation. He noted that although many African countries have made progress in strengthening their seed sectors, challenges continue to slow development. These include fragmented certification systems, limited market information, climate-related risks and restricted access to certified seed.

Malo called for integrated digital ecosystems capable of connecting farmers, seed producers, researchers, regulators and markets through shared platforms that improve efficiency and encourage wider availability of quality seed. Such collaboration, he said, will be essential if Africa is to meet growing food demand while making agriculture more resilient to future shocks.

Jeffrey Kwesiga, Principal Agricultural Economist at the African Development Bank and founder of the EmergenSys project, highlighted the increasing role of digital technology in improving seed certification, forecasting demand and supporting regional seed trade. He said stronger seed systems are central to achieving food security and creating sustainable agricultural growth across Africa.

African countries share digital success stories and future priorities

The webinar also showcased practical examples of how countries are already using digital solutions to strengthen their seed sectors. Government representatives presented experiences from Kenya's digital seed certification system managed by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), Ethiopia's Ethio-Seed digital platform and Uganda's e-Phyto system.

These initiatives are helping authorities improve seed inspection, certification, traceability, variety registration and information sharing while making regulatory processes more efficient. Participants also heard how the EmergenSys project is supporting capacity building and digital seed platforms in Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo through partnerships with organisations such as the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.

Speakers agreed that digital seed systems should be introduced in phases through modular approaches that allow countries to build capacity over time. They stressed that technology alone will not deliver lasting improvements unless it is supported by updated regulations, stronger institutions and effective partnerships. Several experts also recommended recognising digital seed systems as public goods because they support agricultural trade, emergency response and early warning systems.

Interactive polling during the webinar revealed that many countries are still in the early stages of digitalising their seed sectors. Participants identified seed certification, inspection and quality control as the areas where digital tools are currently used most frequently. They also pointed to seed information management systems, digital traceability, institutional capacity building and better interoperability between digital platforms as priority areas for future investment.

Closing the event, Gujadhur reaffirmed FAO's commitment to supporting African countries through technical assistance, innovation and knowledge sharing. She said building stronger seed systems requires coordinated action that combines technology with sound policies and effective partnerships so that every farmer can gain reliable access to high-quality seed.

With more than 200 participants joining the 90-minute discussion, the webinar reflected growing momentum behind digital agriculture across Africa. Participants agreed that modern seed systems supported by digital technology will play an important role in improving food security, increasing agricultural productivity and helping farmers adapt to the growing challenges posed by climate change.