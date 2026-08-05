Sysco, the biggest ​U.S. food distributor, has ‌stopped buying ​iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms and from Mexico due to the U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO ‌Kevin Hourican said on Tuesday. An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has linked the outbreak to iceberg lettuce served at ‌Taco Bell restaurants and sourced from privately held Taylor Farms operations in ‌central Mexico. However, authorities are still looking for other potential sources. "We're not buying iceberg lettuce from them, and we're not buying it from Mexico," Hourican said ⁠in ​an interview. "To ⁠the degree that we can further diversify our procurement, that is something we're actively working ⁠on." In mid July, Sysco halted sales and distribution of Taylor Farms iceberg ​lettuce from Mexico. Sysco did a voluntary recall at the ⁠time and then Taylor Farms notified the distributor of the official recall, Hourican ⁠said. Last ​week, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said some large retailers and restaurants were shunning produce from other growers in central Mexico ⁠out of fear about broader contamination of the region's farms. "We've changed country ⁠and geography ⁠of origin, and we're obviously communicating actively with our customers about the state of play here," Hourican ‌said.