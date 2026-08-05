Argentina strikes deal with maritime pilots, easing grain export bottleneck

Argentina's government has reached a deal with maritime pilots to cut their fees by 20%, resolving a dispute that had disrupted grain exports and port congestion.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 03:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 03:49 IST
Argentina strikes deal with maritime pilots, easing grain export bottleneck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's government said on Tuesday ​it had reached a deal ‌with ​maritime pilots to cut their fees by 20%, clearing the way for ship movements to resume after a stoppage ‌that disrupted grain exports from one of the world's top agricultural suppliers. The agreement should ease congestion at ports along the Parana River, a crucial artery for exports ‌of soy, corn and wheat, after business groups warned that dozens of vessels ‌had been affected by the dispute.

Maritime pilots, who board ships to guide them through local waterways and into and out of port, had announced a halt to services on Saturday in protest ⁠over a ​government move to deregulate ⁠the sector. The disruption to port traffic had raised fears of fresh delays to farm shipments at ⁠a time when Argentina is moving large volumes of grain and processed soy products ​to overseas markets.

Argentina is the world's largest exporter of soybean oil and soybean meal ⁠and a major supplier of corn and wheat. Under Tuesday's agreement, pilots will resume navigation services immediately, ⁠the ​government said in a statement.

It also said authorities would suspend a deregulation measure affecting the sector and open talks with pilots and other state agencies ⁠to review the issue. The affected ports are a key hub for farm exports, ⁠with vessels relying on ⁠pilot services to navigate the river system that links inland grain terminals to the Atlantic.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026