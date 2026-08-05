Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Eli Lilly raises annual revenue forecast as GLP-1 drugs fuel growth

Eli Lilly and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, banking on sustained demand for its blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs, sending its shares ​up 5% in premarket trading. The strong results are likely to reassure investors that demand for Lilly's GLP-1 treatments remains resilient despite pricing pressure and intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk, which launched an oral ​version of its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in the U.S. earlier this year.

Novo outlook hike falls flat as Wegovy pill sales fail ‌to impress

Novo Nordisk ​raised its full-year profit and sales outlook on Tuesday but disappointed investors who focused instead on a narrow sales miss for its new Wegovy pill and a trial setback for its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema. The Danish drugmaker's U.S.-listed shares fell 6%.

CDC expands largest known cyclosporiasis outbreak to 15 states, Washington Post reports

The U.S. CDC is adding six more states to the cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce, widening the number of affected states to 15, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three individuals familiar with the investigation. The outbreak, among the largest caused by foodborne illness in recent U.S. history, has produced more than 10,468 laboratory-confirmed cases and ‌12,255 suspected cases nationwide, the CDC website showed. The agency's surveillance lags state reporting by several weeks.

Exclusive-'No discussions' over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says

There are "no discussions" ongoing between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb over a potential deal, a senior source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, quashing the prospect of a mooted mega merger between the drugmakers. "There is no deal between AstraZeneca and BMS. There never was a deal to be done, and there are no discussions between the companies," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

AI finds previously undetected health risks during sleep studies

We also report on another promising experimental non-opioid pain drug for use following surgery. AI HELPS FIND UNTAPPED HEALTH PREDICTORS IN SLEEP STUDIES

CVS raises annual profit forecast on improved drug revenue

CVS Health on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast to reflect a better-than-expected second quarter marked by a more profitable mix of drugs ‌in its pharmacy business and bonus payments for its highly rated government health plans. Shares of the company rose nearly 4% before the bell.

FTC takes closer look at Cencora-Covetrus animal health merger, Bloomberg News reports

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is taking a closer look at a proposed $3.5 billion acquisition that would combine two of the leading national suppliers of veterinary products, Cencora's MWI Animal Health and privately held Covetrus, ‌Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The antitrust agency sent information demands last month to customers and rivals of Covetrus Inc and MWI Animal Health, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gilead second-quarter sales rise 8%, beating Wall Street estimates

Gilead Sciences on Tuesday reported second-quarter product sales rose 8%, led by double-digit gains for its HIV drugs, but it posted a quarterly loss due to costs related to a series of acquisitions. The company's overall revenue rose 10% to $7.8 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of $7.4 billion, according to LSEG data. Gilead cited strong sales of HIV products, cancer drug Trodelvy and liver disease drug Livdelzi for the results.

Amgen second-quarter sales rise 9%, profit tops Street view

Amgen on Tuesday reported second-quarter sales rose 9%, driven by demand for cholesterol drug Repatha, bone drug Evenity and medications for rare diseases, as the company continues to develop experimental weight-loss drug MariTide. The California-based biotech said it has discontinued development of a different obesity candidate known as AMG 513, which was in early-stage clinical testing.

Charles River lifts profit forecast on improving biotech demand

Contract drug developer Charles River Laboratories on Wednesday raised its ⁠annual profit forecast after quarterly results ​beat estimates, as it banked on stronger demand for its drug discovery and development services from biotech clients. Clinical ⁠research organizations have shown signs of improvement as biotech and pharmaceutical companies increase spending on research and manufacturing after a prolonged post-pandemic slowdown.

Merck posts better-than-expected second-quarter results on Keytruda strength

Merck reported higher-than-expected second-quarter sales on Tuesday and raised its full-year revenue forecast on the strength of its top-selling cancer treatment Keytruda. The U.S. drugmaker reported quarterly revenue of $16.61 billion, up 5% from a year earlier and above analysts' average estimate of $16.36 billion, according to LSEG data.

Novo CEO says setbacks demand faster research, acquisitions as investors fret over pipeline

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike ⁠Doustdar sought to reassure investors on Wednesday that the drugmaker can rebuild its pipeline, pledging faster research and bolt-on acquisitions after an upgraded 2026 outlook failed to lift sentiment. The Danish drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales outlook late Tuesday but investors focused instead on slightly weaker-than-expected sales for its new Wegovy pill and another setback for next-generation obesity drug CagriSema, sending the shares down in early trade. The stock was down 4.9% at 1031 GMT.

Rhythm's drug shows promise for brain tumor-related weight condition ​in small study

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its experimental weekly injectable drug helped reduce body weight in patients with a rare form of obesity caused by damage to the brain, according to preliminary data from an ongoing 11-patient study. Here are the details:

Exclusive-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says

Sysco, the biggest U.S. food distributor, has stopped ⁠buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico due to the U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO Kevin Hourican said on Tuesday. The move shows how the largest U.S. outbreak of cyclosporiasis on record has forced adjustments to the food supply chain as cases of the disease continue to mount.

FAA proposes giving airlines flexibility on flight emergency medical kits

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday proposed giving airlines flexibility in requirements for emergency medical kits on commercial flights. The FAA is proposing moving from a prescriptive checklist of medical items and instead setting performance-based standards requiring carriers to have sufficient resources to manage nine ⁠life-threatening conditions.

India's ​Biocon posts more than fourfold jump in quarterly profit on strong biosimilars growth

Indian biopharmaceutical company Biocon reported a more than fourfold jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday on strong revenue growth from its biosimilars segment. Consolidated net profit climbed to 1.41 billion rupees ($14.72 million) in the three months ended June 30.

DaVita flags lower revenue per treatment, reaffirms annual forecast

DaVita said on Tuesday revenue per treatment was lower in the second quarter, blaming declining enrollments for dialysis treatments as patients dropped out of Obamacare plans following the end of pandemic-era subsidies. Shares of the company, which maintained its annual profit forecast, were down as much as 7% in after-hours trading.

Cencora lifts annual profit view on strong demand for specialty medicines

U.S. drug distributor Cencora raised its annual adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday after quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, driven by strong demand for specialty medicines. Here are the details:

Pfizer ⁠beats earnings estimates, targets $2.5 billion in additional cost cuts

Pfizer reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday, powered by strong demand for blood thinner Eliquis and recently acquired drugs, and announced plans for an additional $2.5 billion in cost-cutting. The New York-based drugmaker expects $9.7 billion in total net savings from its cost reductions through 2029 as it seeks to offset declining COVID-related revenue and restore sustainable growth.

Moderna begins first human trial of Bundibugyo ⁠Ebola vaccine

Moderna on Tuesday said it has begun its first human trial of an experimental vaccine to protect against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, ⁠a strain of Ebola that has killed more than 1,650 people so far and currently has no approved vaccine. Health Canada has cleared an early-stage study and the first volunteers have already received the shot, called mRNA-1469, acording to the vaccine maker. The experimental shot uses the same mRNA technology behind Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan climb to 11,508 in ongoing outbreak

Michigan health officials on Tuesday reported 11,508 cases linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak, up by more than 200 from the previous day's update. The state also reported the first two deaths associated with the outbreak, noting that both individuals had significant underlying health conditions.

Insulet cuts sales ‌growth forecast on slower US insulin-pump sales; shares fall

Insulet lowered its annual sales ‌growth forecast on Wednesday, pointing to a softer second half of 2026 particularly for U.S. sales of its Omnipod insulin pumps, sending shares of the company down more than 12% before the bell. The medical-device maker now ​expects 2026 revenue to grow 20% to 22%, compared with its previous forecast of 21% to 23%.