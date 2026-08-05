Novo CEO faces investor grilling after outlook hike soured by pipeline concerns

Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar faces investors and analysts on Wednesday under pressure to restore confidence in the drugmaker's longer-term growth prospects after an upgraded 2026 outlook failed to reassure markets.

Doustdar told journalists on a call the company remained focused ‌on smaller bolt-on acquisitions rather than large or transformative deals to strengthen its pipeline, adding that Novo was evaluating several potential targets. The Danish drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales outlook late Tuesday but disappointed investors who focused instead on a narrow sales miss for its new Wegovy pill and a trial setback for its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema.

Its U.S.-listed ADRs slipped ‌6%, indicating a likely fall when the stock opens at 0700 GMT in Copenhagen on Wednesday. The shares, which had been rallying since March, are down 5% this year. Doustdar ‌said the Wegovy pill, launched in the U.S., Britain and the United Arab Emirates, had captured around 90% of the oral obesity market despite competition from Eli Lilly's rival pill. Novo plans to launch the drug in Germany "soon", following a European regulatory approval earlier this summer, he added.

NOVO NEEDS A 'STRONG PIPELINE' AHEAD OF PATENT EXPIRIES With the quarterly numbers out, attention is shifting from financial performance to whether Doustdar can convince investors Novo ⁠has a ​credible growth story beyond semaglutide — the active ingredient ⁠in its main drugs.

"They need to have a strong pipeline to withstand the pressure when semaglutide hits the patent gap," said Morten Gregersen, chief portfolio manager at Danish Novo shareholder Formuepleje. "There is another disappointment from Cagrisema, and ⁠it probably underlines the biggest strategic problem for Novo." Investors will be looking for details on a call with management at 1100 GMT on U.S. sales of oral Wegovy, the implications of the latest CagriSema ​data, broader R&D priorities and whether recent pipeline setbacks increase the likelihood of acquisitions or licensing deals.

Doustdar said the failure of cardiovascular drug ziltivekimab in a trial, ⁠reported on Friday, and another setback for obesity and diabetes drug CagriSema, disclosed on Tuesday, did not alter the company's strategy. The disappointments would lead Novo to accelerate research and look harder for deals rather than become more cautious, ⁠he said.

"Our ​job is to make sure we increase the speed and the shots at goal when it comes to research and development, because of the setback, we need to have more shots at goal," he said. The CagriSema results marked the latest setback following earlier trial disappointments, adding to investor concerns over Novo's next-generation obesity medicines as well as ⁠its ability to develop its portfolio beyond obesity and diabetes.

"This puts the spotlight on Novo Nordisk's pipeline and its robustness," AL Sydbank said in a note to clients, ⁠adding that while Novo's earnings should have prompted ⁠a sigh of relief from investors, the data and impairment charges had dented sentiment. On the same media call, Chief Financial Officer Carsten Munk Knudsen said Novo had no plans for further major cost-cutting programmes after shedding about 9,000 jobs in last year's restructuring. He said ‌the priority was to ‌expand the pipeline, while maintaining productivity discipline.