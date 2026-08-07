New Mexico court orders Meta to pay $567 mln for teen mental health fund
A New Mexico court has ordered Meta to pay $567 million into a state fund to address mental health issues faced by teenagers using its products.
- Country:
- United States
A New Mexico court ordered Meta on Thursday to pay $567 million into a state fund to tackle mental health issues faced by teenagers using its products.
The ruling by the New Mexico First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe follows a trial in which a state jury fined the company $375 million over alleged teen mental health problems and sexual exploitation stemming from its products.