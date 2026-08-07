New Mexico court orders Meta to pay $567 mln for teen mental health fund

​A ‌New Mexico ​court ordered Meta on Thursday ‌to pay $567 million into a state fund to ‌tackle mental health issues ‌faced by teenagers using its products.

The ruling by ⁠the ​New ⁠Mexico First Judicial District Court in ⁠Santa Fe follows a ​trial in which a ⁠state jury fined the company $375 ⁠million ​over alleged teen mental health ⁠problems and sexual exploitation stemming from ⁠its ⁠products.