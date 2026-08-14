Congo's Expanding Ebola Crisis: A New Province Affected

In a concerning development, the Democratic Republic of Congo has reported a new Ebola death in Bas-Uele province, marking the first case in the area as the virus potentially spreads to new regions.

This news was confirmed by Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of Congo's National Institute for Biomedical Research, who emphasized the need for vigilance. The deceased, a motorcycle taxi driver, reportedly traveled from Haut-Uele province, where the outbreak had already been recognized.

Authorities are on high alert, as the movement of the patient suggests multiple exposure risks before and after death, indicating a potential for broader transmission of the disease.