Water Wars: Israeli Settlers Impact Palestinian Livelihoods

Israeli settlers have redirected a critical water source in the West Bank, crippling Palestinian agricultural efforts in Fasayil. The spring, which has sustained local communities for generations, is now used in an Israeli tourist attraction.

The seizure reflects a broader trend of water resource appropriation, with at least 160 sites affected this year, according to U.N. data. Palestinian farmers face devastating consequences, including the loss of crops and livelihoods.

The settlers' actions are seen as part of a strategic effort to make Palestinian life untenable in the area. This includes violence and threats that deter Palestinians from accessing essential resources.