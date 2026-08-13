Ebola Case Sparks Fears in New Congolese Province

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have reported a fatal case of Ebola in a province that had not yet been impacted by the current outbreak. An official revealed this to Reuters, highlighting concerns over the virus's possible spread.

The deceased patient had likely been in contact with multiple individuals both before and after their passing, thereby increasing the risk of further transmissions. This new development underscores the challenging nature of containing the virus in a region facing ongoing health crises.

The situation is being closely monitored by local and international health organizations to prevent a broader outbreak in this newly affected area.