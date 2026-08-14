Steel Under Siege: Ukrainian Industry Battles EU Tariffs and Russian Strikes

Zaporizhstal, a steel manufacturing giant in Ukraine, is grappling with import quotas and carbon tariffs imposed by the European Union, shrinking its market share and increasing operational costs. The plant, which plays a vital role in Ukraine's economy, is also enduring frequent Russian military strikes.

EU measures, effective from July 1, have cut annual steel import quotas nearly in half, costing Ukraine's economy $1.2 billion and potentially reducing its GDP by 0.6%, according to industry experts. These tariffs present a formidable obstacle, threatening the viability of Ukraine's steel industry.

Leadership at Zaporizhstal emphasizes the urgency for exemptions and strategic pivoting towards products not restricted by EU quotas. The region's steel production faces additional costs due to disrupted shipping routes and rising domestic freight charges, compounding the industry's struggles.