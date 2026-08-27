A ​car deliberately ​rammed into ‌a group of ​pedestrians who were standing in ‌front of the train station of Caen, in northern France, on Wednesday evening killing ‌one and injuring 10, local ‌authorities said. "The toll is heavy as we have one death, seven people ⁠in critical ​condition ⁠and three people in serious but not ⁠critical condition," the prefect of the department ​of Calvados, David Claviere, told reporters.

The ⁠driver, who was later arrested, is ⁠a ​man born in Russia, he said, adding the man was ⁠unknown to intelligence services. His motivation is not ⁠known ⁠yet, and police is investigating, sifting through CCTV footage.