Urgent Care and Family Support Needed: Ebola Takes Heavy Toll on Children in DRC

Six months into the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), response teams have expanded services and strengthened efforts to reach affected communities. Continuing transmission and spread into new areas are leaving children exposed to infection, family loss and interruptions to essential care. Communities already facing conflict and displacement are struggling to protect children from an emergency that reaches into their homes, schools and healthcare services.

As of 4 November, Ebola had been confirmed in 2,959 children under 18, and 1,737 children had died. Children represent 28 per cent of confirmed cases and 35 per cent of deaths, showing the disproportionate burden they carry. Those under five account for 14 per cent of cases and 21 per cent of deaths, with nearly 72 per cent of infected children in this age group dying.

The outbreak has affected 67 health zones across eight provinces, with active transmission continuing in 51 zones. It is the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak recorded in the DRC and ranks second globally on both measures. Insecurity, restricted access and attacks on health facilities hamper lifesaving work in a country where 14.9 million people, including eight million children, need humanitarian assistance in 2026.

Children need care before time runs out

Approximately 80 per cent of deaths among children occur outside Ebola Treatment Centres, pointing to serious gaps in access to specialized care. Children who reach treatment often arrive critically ill, and one in three admitted children under five dies within 24 hours. UNICEF is calling for high-quality paediatric clinical care inside treatment centres so children receive care suited to their needs.

Women and girls account for more than 53 per cent of confirmed cases, with caregiving and burial preparation increasing their exposure to infection. Among cases in children aged 10–17, girls aged 15–17 account for two in three infections and three in five deaths. Protecting healthcare workers and frontline responders remains essential to keeping lifesaving services available to children and families.

Family separation and disrupted services deepen the harm

More than 2,280 children have been orphaned or separated from their families, stretching community protection systems that continue to function under pressure. Sixteen nurseries provide protection support through identification, family tracing, follow-up and referrals for children needing help. UNICEF is seeking resources for nurseries, case management, family reunification and support for foster and extended families caring for affected children.

Between January and September, facility births in Ebola-affected health zones of North Kivu fell by nearly 18 per cent compared with the previous year. Nearly 11 per cent fewer children in Tshopo received their third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough vaccine. First-dose measles vaccination declined in all three reporting provinces, with South Kivu recording a fall of up to 7.6 per cent.

Safe schools and sustained support help children recover

Almost 7,500 schools serving nearly 2.5 million children still receive infection prevention measures, leaving a major gap in school protection. Response efforts have supported more than 355,000 children to access safe learning, making further investment essential for those still waiting. UNICEF is calling for resources that help schools provide safe learning and keep children connected to education during the outbreak.

A rapid assessment in Ituri early in the outbreak found that 81 per cent of children felt afraid and stressed because of Ebola. Among parents surveyed, 89 per cent reported increased stress, reflecting the strain on families facing illness, uncertainty and loss. UNICEF and partners have provided individual mental health and psychosocial support to nearly 21,000 children.

Supporting government-led priorities, UNICEF and partners are expanding an integrated response in the highest-priority health zones through stronger community engagement, surveillance, early detection and infection prevention. Their work also supports continued access to essential health, nutrition, water, protection and education services for children and communities. Governments, donors and partners are being urged to expand and sustain funding for the Ebola response and wider humanitarian needs, giving families the services and support they need.