Cricket-India's Shah elected for second term as ICC chair
Jay Shah was elected unopposed for a second term as chair of the International Cricket Council at the governing body's board meeting in Bali, the ICC said on Monday.
Jay Shah was elected unopposed for a second term as chair of the International Cricket Council at the governing body's board meeting in Bali, the ICC said on Monday.
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