Six Months Into DRC’s Ebola Outbreak, Lifesaving Gains at Risk From Conflict

Six months into the Ebola outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), lifesaving care is reaching more communities despite immense challenges. More than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began, leaving families facing devastating losses. Conflict, displacement and humanitarian needs continue to fuel its spread across 67 health zones in eight provinces.

Children account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and one third of deaths, revealing the heavy toll on families. Seven in 10 children under five with confirmed Ebola have died during this outbreak, underscoring the urgent need to reach them with care. Two thirds of confirmed deaths have occurred in communities, showing that infections are still being identified too late.

Response teams have slowed transmission in the first epicentres, bringing some relief to communities facing months of fear and loss. Between 400 and 500 new cases are still reported each week, and contact follow-up remains below target. Imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria underline the risk of international spread, and delayed payments to frontline workers create tension and slow operations.

Care moves closer to communities

The United Nations, Africa CDC, regional economic bodies and humanitarian partners are mobilized behind government leadership, with nearly 100 partners delivering essential health services, including treatment for acute malnutrition. WHO directs the technical health response, supported by humanitarian teams providing access, logistics, protection and continuity of essential services. Africa CDC and WHO co-lead the continental Incident Management Support Team, coordinating health and development partners on response, preparedness and readiness in affected and at-risk countries.

Rapid transmission has been halted in Mongbwalu, Nyankunde, Nizi, Rwampara and Butembo, and Bunia's new cases have halved, with treatment centres reporting low occupancy despite continuing significant transmission. Laboratory capacity has grown from two sites to more than two dozen, with close to 2,000 beds available across 104 treatment and transit centres. Around 3,000 people have recovered, and a quarter have joined the survivor programme for continued support.

More than 17,000 community health workers and 46,000 community actors have received training and supplies, with teams supporting women and children and maintaining maternal health services. Nearly one million hot meals across 59 treatment, isolation and transit facilities have reached more than 180,000 outbreak-affected people and supported containment efforts. Expanded surveillance, contact tracing, community engagement and risk communication accompany safe and dignified burials for almost 90 per cent of registered deaths, stronger cross-border surveillance, information-sharing and coordination, and research evaluating candidate treatments and vaccines.

Violence cuts people off from help

An armed attack in Cantine-Aloya killed 66 civilians, including three health workers, and left three health facilities looted, more than 1,000 contacts lost to follow-up and three confirmed cases unaccounted for. A second attack on the town was reported early on 11 November, adding to insecurity that includes more than 80 attacks on health care since the outbreak was declared. Attacks, threats, displacement and movement restrictions disrupt lifesaving work, making a halt in hostilities urgent to protect communities, health workers and the gains already made.

Support must reach people still waiting

Congolese health workers, volunteers and frontline responders have made this progress possible through dedication under extremely difficult and insecure conditions. Their achievements remain fragile and need protection and expansion across affected and at-risk health zones and provinces. Communities need the knowledge, tools and resources to stop Ebola, alongside a response that listens to their calls for help with violence, hunger and weaknesses in the health system.

International support has helped teams move from chasing the virus to controlling transmission in many areas, creating progress that sustained commitment can protect. Fast, flexible funding through 2027 must come with political commitment, safe access, protection of health care and meaningful community participation. Reaching communities still beyond effective support means addressing food security, water and sanitation, child protection, mental health and psychosocial support, maternal and newborn care, and the needs of women and girls as part of efforts to save lives, interrupt transmission and end the outbreak.