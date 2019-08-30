DR Congo Ebola death toll passes 2,000: official

Beni, Aug 30 (AFP) The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed more than 2,000 lives, out of a total of 3,000 recorded cases since August last year, health officials said Friday. "In total, there have been 2,006 deaths (1,901 confirmed and 105 probable)," officials said in a bulletin dated Thursday.

"Since the start of the epidemic, the number of cases is 3,004, including 2,899 confirmed and 105 probable," it added. (AFP) AMS AMS

