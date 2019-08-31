Health News Roundup: No 'gay gene', but study finds genetic links to sexual behavior; U.S. public health officials report rise in respiratory cases

U.S. public health officials report rise in respiratory cases

U.S. public health officials on Friday reported a rise in the number of cases of respiratory illness possibly related to the use of e-cigarettes from across 25 states. The number of cases rose to 215 as of Aug. 27, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) last update of 193 cases last week.

Higher education doesn't protect equally against secondhand smoke

Higher levels of education promote health by helping people avoid many environmental health risks, but this benefit may not extend equally to all races and ethnicities when it comes to secondhand smoke, a U.S. study suggests Overall, higher educational attainment was associated with lower odds of secondhand smoke exposure at work, but the protective effect was smaller for black and Hispanic people, in particular, compared with whites, researchers report in the Journal of Medical Research and Innovation.

No 'gay gene', but study finds genetic links to sexual behavior

A large scientific study into the biological basis of sexual behavior has confirmed there is no single "gay gene" but that a complex mix of genetics and environment affects whether a person has same-sex sexual partners. The research, which analyzed data on DNA and sexual experiences from almost half a million people, found there are thousands of genetic variants linked to same-sex sexual behavior, most with very small effects.

Vaccines group seeks $7.4 billion to save up to 8 million lives

The GAVI global vaccines alliance on Friday called on donors for $7.4 billion to help immunize 300 million children against life-threatening diseases between 2021 and 2025, and save up to eight million lives. GAVI, which is backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), donor governments and others, funds immunization programs for poor nations that cannot afford to buy vaccines at rich-world prices.

