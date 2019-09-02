Telangana govt ready to tackle dengue, seasonal fevers

Following reports of dengue and other seasonal fevers spreading in Telangana, the state Health Minister Etela Rajender on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the health department on the steps to be taken to tackle the menace. Speaking to reporters after the review meet, the Minister said he has instructed the department officials to ensure that seasonal fever or diseases-testing kits were available at all hospitals and Primary Health Centers (PHC).

"The department should ensure that ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests for all patients including those from private hospitals are conducted in government labs so that accuracy is maintained. There is a need to take preventive measures to control diseases, the minister said. He said necessary medicines for seasonal diseases and fevers were available in all the government hospitals.

The government, if required for this season, would recruit doctors on contract or outsourcing basis and also shift government medical officers to the areas where their service was required. "We have issued instructions not to sanction leave to key employees, officials of the department and the orders will be implemented strictly," he added.

Also, the Minister requested the public not to panic as the government was ready to set up special wards, if required, at tertiary hospitals for viral fevers..

