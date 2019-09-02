Population control necessary to ensure people have access to resources: Raj minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday stressed on population control, saying it is necessary to ensure that all people have access to available resources. Rising population creates pressure on resources and if there is no control on rising population, the available resources and facilities provided by the government will be insufficient in the time to come, he said at a program here.

The minister said the government has expanded the free medicines scheme and 712 free medicines are available in the state's government hospitals now. The government has also taken steps to ban hookah bars, e-cigarettes and actions are being taken against adulterators, Sharma said.

The minister at the program gave awards to officers and other employees of the medical and health department for work in the area of family welfare.

