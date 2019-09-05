USAID announces $21mn humanitarian aid to control Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

The United States Agency for International Development has declared to provide USD 21 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help end the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

With the addition of the currently declared amount, the United States Agency for International Development's provided fund stands nearly USD 158 million since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2018.

Apart from providing the gigantic amounts, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is working with partners to provide life-saving assistance including measures to prevent and control infections in health facilities, enhanced disease surveillance, training for health care workers, communities, promotion of safe and dignified burials, and food to support people and efforts to engage communities affected by Ebola.

On the other hand, through USAID, the United States is also supporting regional preparedness efforts in the Republic of Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda. The funding announced today is in addition to contributions from other US Government Departments and Agencies and the US private sector.

The current crisis is said to be having a unique set of challenges. The disease has taken root in an active conflict area that has been facing years of ongoing fighting. The responders are giving their efforts in building trust in a region where decades of exploitation and marginalization have led to a strong distrust of outsiders. Despite these challenges, the US remains committed to helping the people affected by this outbreak.

Obviously in close association with the DR Congo government and local communities, stopping the spread of Ebola disease needs a concerted, unified effort from the overall international communities including the UN, US and the regional countries. USAID strongly encourages other donors to provide additional support to help end the outbreak.