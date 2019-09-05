Awareness drive against dengue: Delhi health minister submits report to CM

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday submitted a report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ongoing awareness drive against dengue and chikungunya. According to the Delhi government, 270 awareness programmes have so far been held as part of the 'Dus Hafte, Dus Baje, Dus Minute' mega campaign launched by the chief minister on Sunday.

Kejriwal directed that this "mega campaign" to prevent dengue and chikungunya should be made a "people's movement", according to an official statement. In the report, Jain said that 272 municipal ward-wise teams with about 25 members, comprising the officials from all stakeholders, have been constituted.

Eleven district surveillance teams have also been organising awareness programmes regarding prevention and control of vector borne diseases in Delhi, it said. "Communication has been done with all stake holders to designate nodal officers in all department, offices, hospitals, institutes of all concern stakeholders such as DJB, DDA, DMRC, Delhi Police, PWD, among others...," it stated.

On September 1, Kejriwal had launched the campaign against dengue by inspecting his house for stagnant water to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. In a recent video message, he had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday -- from September 1 till November 15 -- to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings.

