Nepal PM returns from Singapore after health check up

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday returned from Singapore after health check up. Oli, who had left for Singapore for his second round of health check-up on August 22, returned home on Friday, the prime minister's press advisor Kundan Aryal said.

Oli underwent plasmapheresis treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore for the past two weeks. Oli's personal physician Divya Singh Shah said that the prime minister's health condition is normal and he can return to his regular work.

The prime minister refused to speak to the media upon his arrival at the Kathmandu Airport. This was the prime minister's second visit to Singapore within a month for health check up.

Earlier, he went to Singapore on August 4 for a medical check-up. Oli underwent kidney transplant in 2007 in New Delhi. After his kidney transplant, Oli had regularly undergone routine health check-ups in different countries, including India.

