Farm labourer dies of pesticide poisoning in Maharashtra

A 32-year-old farm labourer is suspected to have died of poisoning suffered while spraying pesticide on crops in Maharashtra's Akola district. Ranjit Dadarao Dhande, resident of Asegaon Bazaar, died at the government hospital here on Saturday afternoon.

Dr Kusumakar Ghorpade, dean of the hospital, said the exact cause of death would be known only after the final autopsy report came, but pesticide spray poisoning was suspected. Dhande had been brought to the hospital last week, he said.

Several cases of pesticide poisoning among farmers have been reported in the region in the recent years. In 2017, 20 deaths due to pesticide poisoning were reported in Yavatmal district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)