Adityanath asks officials to investigate ultrasound centres

Stressing that plans to link Janani Suraksha Yojana and Matritva Vandana Yojana with Aadhaar were being formulated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday directed officials to investigate ultrasound centres being run in the state. Janani Suraksha Yojana is being implemented with the objective of reducing maternal and neonatal mortality by promoting institutional delivery among poor pregnant women. Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana is a maternity benefit programme run by the Centre.

Adityanath and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani held a meeting with Central and state officials and he asked them to investigate ultrasound centres being run in Uttar Pradesh, according to an official spokesman. He also said stressed that plans to link the two government programmes with Aadhaar have been set in motion, and said nodal officers should be appointed at the district level to ensure women safety.

Instructions have been given to link women beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme with a golden card, the chief minister said. Talking about anganwadi workers, he said his government has started payments based on their performance.

During the meeting, Irani reviewed the status of Poshan Abhiyaan in UP. She also spoke about the priorities of the Central government and her expectations from the state. Poshan Abhiyaan is running effectively through anganwadi centres and special attention should be paid to make available potable water and toilet facilities at these centres, she said.

Malnourished children should get proper nutrition and calendars should be made for nutritious food and shared with public representatives, she added.

