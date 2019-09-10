Health dept focussing on spread of viral fever, says Minister

The Telangana health department is focussed on taking preventive measures and also providing effective medical care to patients in the wake of spread of viral fevers in the state, its Health Minister E Rajender said on Tuesday. Rajender, who visited government hospitals at Khammam and in other places, said doctors and other medical personnel have been directed to provide care to patients without taking leave for about a month or two till the spread of seasonal diseases subsides.

"I also appeal to people to ensure cleanliness of their homes and other premises and follow the instructions of ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) during the rainy season," he said. The state government has drawn flak in recent days with opposition Congress and BJP holding it responsible for the alleged spread of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka, state BJP president K Laxman and other opposition leaders visited the government hospitals at various places in the state to meet patients suffering from seasonal ailments. Laxman had alleged that a situation of declaring of health emergency had cropped up in the state.

Following the directives of state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched a cleanliness drive and to promote awareness among residents on measures to check spread of dengue and other ailments..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)