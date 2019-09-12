CIVCO Radiotherapy Presents Proton Head & Neck Immobilization Solution at ASTRO 2019 Annual Meeting

CIVCO Radiotherapy, the leading global provider of high quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, will present their Universal Couchtop™ proton system along with several new solutions and collaborative partnerships in booth #1814 at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Meeting taking place September 15-17 in Chicago.

The Universal Couchtop™ ProForm™ Head & Neck Extension features geometry that allows for direct access to effectively treat CNS patients. A homogeneous treatment area and soft gradient edges reduce beam degradation. The extension is quick and easy to attach and retains all the important benefits that the Universal Couchtop offers, including a rails-free treatment area. A thermoplastic mask attaches with a smaller profile frame and pin similar to CIVCO's Type-S™ system.

The Solstice™ SRS Immobilization System offers unique corrective pitch capability and positioning flexibility. It features customizable components that create a comfortable head and neck immobilization system for precise radiotherapy treatments to improve patient outcomes. The system is comprised of a carbon fiber head support, customizable cushion and dedicated thermoplastic mask designed for secure and simple attachment.

CIVCO's additional recent innovations and solutions focusing on improving patient comfort, wellness and outcomes, before, during and after treatment include:

Adaptiiv Medical Technologies Inc. provides a FDA 510(k) regulated 3D printing software solution to create patient-specific medical accessories that is fully validated for use in radiation oncology. Patient-specific accessories reduce air gaps and hotspots, provide a superior fit compared to traditional methods, and improve treatment accuracy. Adaptiiv's solution eliminates the guesswork in plan verification because it is the only solution that integrates directly with the clinically commissioned TPS, allowing users to verify their plan against the patient-specific bolus prior to printing.

Medical Precision BV has partnered with CIVCO to distribute its next generation Comfort Marker 2.0 marking system (currently not available for sale) that applies reference points exactly, easily and painlessly to patients of all ages, including pediatrics. These reference points for radiotherapy are applied in a shallow manner to the patient's upper dermis which results in less pain for the patient. The reference point(s) will either completely fade over time or can be removed easily by treatment with a laser.

StrataXRT® Wound Dressing is a novel, flexible wound dressing for the management of radiation dermatitis. CIVCO is the exclusive U.S. provider of the StrataXRT product.

Chabner XRT® Radiation Bra with its enhanced design provides optimal breast support during simulation, planning and treatment. The bra is now available in 13 sizes for additional fitting and sizing options. Washable, reusable fitting bras are also available and provide a unique solution to properly size the patient.

GrayDuck Stents™ are currently the only customized off-the-shelf oral stent with multi-directional tongue positioning away from the radiation field. The stent can position the tongue in one of several positions: laterally (left or right), depressing (downward) or a combination thereof. Small and medium sizes are available.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years' experience developing, manufacturing and providing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric solutions in radiotherapy. These solutions include advanced patient immobilization and positioning hardware and consumables, fiducial markers, couchtops and overlays, software, patient care products and advanced 6DOF robotic patient positioning. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Shelli Locklear, Sr. Marketing Manager, at +1 319.248.6619 or Shelli.Locklear@CivcoRT.com

COPYRIGHT © 2019. CIVCO AND CHABNER XRT ARE REGISTERED TRADEMARKS OF CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS. PROFORM, SOLSTICE,TYPE-S AND UNIVERSAL COUCHTOP ARE TRADEMARKS OF CIVCO. ALL OTHER TRADEMARKS ARE PROPERTY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OWNERS. ALL PRODUCTS MAY NOT BE LICENSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CANADIAN LAW. 2019C1495 REV. A