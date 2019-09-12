International Development News
Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva, 78, dies in New Zealand

Reuters Auckland
Updated: 12-09-2019 06:04 IST
Tongan Prime Minister 'Akilisi Pohiva, who was being treated for pneumonia at a hospital in Auckland, has died, New Zealand media said on Thursday. Pohiva, 78, was medevaced to Auckland Hospital on Wednesday, Radio New Zealand said.

The news was confirmed by an information ministry official, although the prime minister's office could not immediately be reached for comment. The Tongan parliament has been deferred indefinitely as a result, media said.

COUNTRY : New Zealand
