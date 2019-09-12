CCRUM to start Unani Medical Centre in Safdarjung Hospital

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) under the Ministry of AYUSH is going to start an Unani Medical Centre at New OPD Building, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi tomorrow. The Unani Center will be inaugurated by the Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shri Shripad Yesso Naik. The CCRUM is presently running Unani Medical Centers at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi. Besides research, the CCRUM is also engaged in providing health care facilities through Unani Medicine to the patients at different government hospitals in Delhi.
