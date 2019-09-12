UP woman dies after she sits on snakes, gets bitten

A 30-year-old woman died of a snake bite after she sat on a pair of snakes, which were on her bed, while speaking on phone, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Saturday when Gita Yadav of Reyaon village in Gagha area was talking to her husband, who works in Thailand, on the cell phone, they said.

A pair of snakes were mating on the bed, which had a printed bedsheet, but she did not notice them and sat down, family members said. She was bitten by them and was rushed to a private hospital where she died during treatment, Gita's father-in-law, Jai Prakash Yadav, said.

"The patient was brought in my clinic for treatment but due to her condition I referred her to Mau district hospital after first aid," Dr Santosh Singh told. "In the last one month more than five dozen cases of snake bite have come to me and such patients can be saved if proper treatment is administered to them in time," the doctor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)