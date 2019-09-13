Saifee Hospital Treats Obesity With New Non-surgical Procedure

Saifee Hospital, one of India's leading technology-integrated multi-speciality hospitals in India, has become the first hospital in South Mumbai to conduct Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty, a revolutionary procedure to treat obesity.

Unlike conventional bariatric surgeries, the Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty is minimally invasive and relatively inexpensive. The procedure reduces the size of the stomach using an endoscopic suturing device without cuts or incisions. The 45-year-old patient, who weighed 106 kg before the surgery, managed to lose 4-5 kg within the first week. Apart from helping in weight loss, the procedure also potentially lowers the risk for serious weight-related health problems, like Gastroesophageal reflux disease, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and Type 2 diabetes.

The procedure was carried out by a team of specialised endoscopists, including Dr.Prasanna Shah (Hon .Gastroenterologist) and Dr. Saifee Plumber (HOD Gastroenterology), and proctored by Dr. Rakesh Kalapala. The hospital has conducted the procedure on three other patients, who lost as much as 16 to 18 kg after the treatment.

Commenting on the success of the revolutionary procedure, Dr. Prasanna Shah, Hon Interventional Endoscopist Gastroenterologist,Saifee Hospital, said, "While non-invasive bariatric surgeries are the most common, they involve a significant level of discomfort for the patient, longer recovery time, and possible side effects, besides being more expensive. The entire process takes approximately 60-90 minutes and majority of the patients can be discharged on the same day. Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty is the future of bariatric treatment but the procedure is presently being conducted in very few hospitals across India. The successful execution of these procedures reaffirms the trust that our patients have in us, and further helps us leverage advanced technology and specialised skill sets to enhance the standards of healthcare services available in the country."

Obesity in India has reached epidemic proportions with morbid obesity affecting 5% of the country's population. According to the Obesity Surgery Society of India, there has been a 100-fold increase in weight-loss surgeries in the past 15 years, rising from 200 in 2004 to 20,000 in 2019. What makes the Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty procedure the most feasible treatment option is the fact that the patient loses around 60-80 per cent of the excessive body weight, while doing away with post operative complications.

About Saifee Hospital:

Saifee Hospital under the aegis of Saifee Hospital Trust is a state-of-the-art 250 plus bedded hospital. It strives and aims to provide international world-class care to the people at large. In a short span of one decade, it has become a centre of excellence in several fields of medicine and healthcare and people from across the length and breadth of the country as well as 50 plus countries across the globe visit Saifee Hospital. The hospital aims to provide state-of-the-art technology for diagnostic and therapeutic services to patients in a world-class ambience with utmost efficiency and care. The hospital is already a well-recognized centre for minimal invasive surgery (key-hole surgery) and given the amount and variety of complex robotically assisted surgeries being carried out; Saifee Hospital is fast becoming a Centre of Advanced Robotic Surgery in South Mumbai.