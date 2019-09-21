Need to establish a good mental hospital in Mizoram: Minister

Mizoram Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Saturday said that modern medical science has made it possible to treat Alzheimer patients in a meaningful way. Lalthangliana addressing a function here on the occasion of the World Alzheimer's Day emphasised on the need to establish a good mental hospital in the state.

The minister said the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease would be easier if the state has a good mental hospital. World Alzheimer's Day was observed in Aizawl on Saturday in a function organised jointly by the ARDSI Mizoram Chapter and the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)