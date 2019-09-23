Chinmayanand shifted to Lucknow hospital from Saharanpur jail, to stay there for a few days

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, arrested in a case of alleged sexual assault of a law student, was on Monday shifted from Saharanpur Jail and admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, said jail sources. At Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the BJP leader underwent an angiography test for ascertaining the extent of blockage in his arteries, but was not found having any "significant blockage."

His discharge from the hospital, however, will be considered after four to five days, said doctors. Jail officials said doctors in Shahjahanpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow earlier this morning due to his health condition.

Chinmayanand was admitted with symptoms of angina in the SGPGI's Medical Intensive Care Unit Ward under Head of Cardiology Department P K Goel. In Lucknow, SGPGI's Chief Medical Superintendent Amit Agarwal said, "An angiography was done at the PGI here and no significant blockage was found. Angioplasty was not required."

The BJP leader is a known diabetic and would be stabilized with medicines in four to five days, said Agarwal. His discharge will be planned in due course, he added.

The leader had the chest pain due to diabetes, he said. Chinmayanand's counsel had on September 20 moved the court of Shahjahanpur's chief judicial magistrate for shifting him to the KGMU, Lucknow, for treatment, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar had told PTI on Sunday.

The former Union minister had been arrested by the SIT on Friday last and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, some women organisations in Lucknow came out in support of the law student and demanded invoking of section 376 (2) of the IPC against Chinmayanad and transfer of the case to Delhi along with adequate security to the law student and her family among others.

In a press conference, Sanjhi Duniya chairpersons Rooprekha Verma, All India Democratic Womens Association chief Madhu Garg, Mahila Federation's Asha Misra and All India Progressive Women's Association's Tahira hailed the law student for standing firmly for justice. "Though Chinmayanand is in jail, the case against him has not been filed under relevant sections nor the inquiry is being held properly and this is a matter of concern," they said.

