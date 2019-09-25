Woman who underwent chemotherapy after wrong diagnosis to be given Rs 3L compensation Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 25 (PTI): The Kerala Government on Wednesday decided to give a compensation of Rs three lakh to a woman who underwent chemotherapy at the Kottayam medical college hospital early this year after she was wrongly diagnosed to be suffering from cancer. The decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The amount would be released from the Chief Minister's distress relief fund, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said. The medical expenses incurred by the woman for undergoing chemotherapy, the consequent health issues and the mental trauma suffered by her was taken into consideration while deciding on the compensation to the 38-year-old woman.

Rajani was given chemotherapy treatment after a test conducted at a private lab revealed a small area of malignancy on her breast..

