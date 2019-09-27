The medical and health authorities in Telangana has ordered an inquiry vis-a-vis 'clinical trials' allegedly held at the state-run Niloufer hospital for women and children here. The inquiry was ordered by the Director of Medical Education, a medical official said on Friday.

He said the issue was actually between two doctors and that there was no 'clinical trials' involved. Study takes place as part of research with the clearance of the ethical committee concerned, he said.

There would be clarity on the matter once the inquiry committee submits its report, he said. BJP sources said Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, sought a report from the hospital superintendent following media reports of 'clinical trials.' PTI SJR BN BN.

